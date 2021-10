She became Miss America in 1958, and now 64 years later she’s giving up her crown.

Marilyn Van Derbur is not only auctioning off her crown, but her one-of-a-kind bracelet, that no other Miss America was ever given, along with her pageant dress.

Why now? She’s doing it for the teachers.

These historic items will be offered at Heritage Auctions, Nov. 4 to 7, during the auction house’s Hollywood and Entertainment Memorabilia Signature Auction.