Health benefits of hugging

During the pandemic, it feels like hugs have become a thing of the past.

Many are still apprehensive of the embrace. But according to scientists, the benefits of hugging can actually be good for your health, and have benefits way beyond just holding someone in your arms.

Mr. G sat down with Dr. Suzanne Barchers, who details the benefits of hugging and alternatives to hugging when someone does not want an embrace.

So how many hugs do we need a day? According to often quoted family therapist, Virginia Satir, “We need 4 hugs a day for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.”