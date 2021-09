MANHATTAN --- A recent injury to a carriage horse has renewed the debate over their presence around Central Park.

Friday, a carriage horse crashed into a black sedan. Witnesses on the scene said the horse collapsed and remained unconscious for several minutes, according to a statement from advocacy group New Yorkers for Clean, Livable, and Safe Streets (NYCLASS). Footage shared by the advocacy group shows the horse kicking and struggling to get off the ground after regaining consciousness. Another shows the destruction and bloody aftermath of the incident.