Flatiron art work creates a space to connect with others during the holidays

The “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer” are in full swing.

It shines a light on holiday experiences, dining, shopping and culture in the Flatiron District. And this year, it’s centerpiece is an art installation called Interwoven.

The pieces hopes to ignite the joy of reconnecting with loved ones and those from a far in a public place.

The “23 Days of Flatiron Cheer,” of which this art installation is part, continues through Dec. 23. There are giveaways, deals from local shops and restaurants, holiday themed walking tours and holiday carolers. To find out more head to flatirondistrict.nyc.