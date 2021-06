NEW YORK — Central Park will be filled with runners as they head to the starting line for the first in-person race since the start of the pandemic.

New York Road Runners is kicking off the season with the all women’s Mastercard New York Mini 10K.

PIX11 News talked to the race director on what it means to the running community to get back to these in-person events and also one woman who has run this race 36 times.