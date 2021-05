NEW YORK --- The list of politicians to pull their endorsements from New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer’s mayoral campaign grew longer Saturday evening after a New York City councilmember accused Stringer of threats.

U.S. Rep. Antonio Espillat, City Councilmembers Mark Levine and Diane Ayala, State Sen. Jose Serrano and Assemblywoman Carmen de la Rosa all announced they were backing out of their endorsement of Stringer, who faces as accusation of sexual abuse from a former intern.