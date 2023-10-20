NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for an autumn experience without a long drive, you don’t have to travel far in New York City. You just have to go about 1,100 feet in the air.

Edge, the popular sky-high observation deck at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, has unveiled a new autumn-themed immersive experience.

“Autumn in the Sky” is a new installation that allows Edge visitors to take in fall foliage as they walk through an autumnal tunnel that leads to views of the New York City skyline.

Mr. G faced his fears to experience autumn in the sky at Edge.

Watch the video player for more.