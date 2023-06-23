NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New York City teacher who has made an impact on so many is being celebrated with a special award.

Middle school science teacher Sarah Slack was named one of the Best Teachers in Brooklyn for 2023!

Usually, one teacher per borough is chosen for the award. But this year, the award was given to two outstanding educators in Brooklyn.

Jessica Abrams, a STEM teacher at Liberty Avenue Middle School in Fort Greene/Cypress Hills, was also honored for her work.

The teachers were chosen out of a pool of 200 candidates.

