NEW YORK (PIX11) – An art project that just opened in Chelsea takes NASA’s space exploration to places we’ve never seen.
It’s a cooperative venture between NASA and a place focused on technology-based art.
It’s a G Thing.
by: Mr. G, Allen Levine
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mr. G, Allen Levine
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – An art project that just opened in Chelsea takes NASA’s space exploration to places we’ve never seen.
It’s a cooperative venture between NASA and a place focused on technology-based art.
It’s a G Thing.