THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — PS 55 in the Bronx has found a way to teach its students about history and self-esteem — through dance.

The principal, Louis Torres, brought in Accent Dance NYC, which champions art education in schools. The organization has reached over 4,000 children with its free programming. From tap to African dance, the children get a chance to learn about culture and acceptance one beat at a time.

