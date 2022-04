On the heels of World Autism Day, we’re focusing on one family who has spent thousand of hours making sure their child who has autism was given the resources for success. Ultimately, that effort opened the door for so many others to follow in his path.

The family not only helped open the Keswell School in Chelsea, which caters specifically to children who have autism, but they also found a forever home for their now adult son at the Anderson Center for Autism.

Learn more in the video above.