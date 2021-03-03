‘It would have been better to do nothing’; NYS Republican Leaders blast Dems’ emergency powers deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) – Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt and Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay were joined by fellow republicans on the Million Dollar Staircase in the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon to discuss the “Democratic Majorities’ bogus backroom emergency powers deal”.

“The deal struck between the Senate and Assembly, it was sold as a deal to rescind the governor of emergency powers but it does nothing of the sort,” said Ortt. “It is the equivalent of peeing on someone’s shoes and telling them it’s raining.”

Democratic Leadership announced legislation to remove the governor’s emergency powers on Tuesday. It would take away the governor’s power to issue executive orders but would leave orders already given in place if they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ortt says the legislation does not rescind the governor’s emergency powers but actually keeps them in place beyond the April 30 deadline. “It should be a sign that a one-party rule results in a one-person rule,” declared Ortt. “We have all been elected and represent millions of New Yorkers who expect us to do the job of legislating and hold the executive accountable. And right now that is not happening and this bill doesn’t change that.”

“We’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep hammering on this issue because New Yorkers want it. It’s good for New Yorkers. It’s time for the legislature to act like a co-equal branch of government and we’re going to keep pushing to get that done,” said Barclay.

There was also concern over the governor’s ability to lead while dealing with the two controversies surrounding him.

An investigation into how his administration reported nursing home deaths is being conducted by the FBI.

The governor has also been accused of sexual harassment by two previous staffers and inappropriate behavior by a third woman.

He spoke about the allegations in a briefing Wednesday afternoon, apologizing and saying he will cooperate with the investigation but does not plan to resign.