SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (AP/PIX11) — Tuesday’s shooting incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.

Danny Mastrogiorgio, of Brooklyn, had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of passengers, including multiple wounded, running up the subway stairway at the 25th Street station in panic. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.

“It was insane,” he told The Associated Press. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”

At least five people were shot and injured at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m. Authorities found at least 13 people were hurt in the area, but aside from the five who were shot, there were no details on what those injuries entailed.

Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block.

“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he told the AP. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she had been briefed on the situation and said her office would work with the transit authority and police department as the investigation continued. President Joe Biden had also been briefed on the latest developments, and White House senior staff were in touch with New York City Mayor Eric and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.