Is your city one of the ‘most sinful’ in America?

Las Vegas claimed the top spot, but the runners-up might surprise you. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Las Vegas bears the notorious name Sin City, but it’s not the only place in America that has skeletons in its proverbial closet.

America has its fair share of sinful cities, according to WalletHub‘s 2021 list of Most Sinful Cities in America.

The personal finance website says the holidays are catalysts for indulgence in food and spending. But to determine the most wicked places in the U.S., WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

According to the report, Las Vegas claimed the top spot, with St. Louis as the second most “sinful city.” Houston rounded out the top three.

The company says all sins are not created, or distributed, equally. WalletHub compared 37 key indicators of evil deeds. The data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Las Vegas ranked 28th for anger and hatred, which was calculated by looking at the most violent crimes per capita. Sin City was 24th for jealousy (based on the number of thefts per capita), 66th for excess and vices (based on excessive drinking), and No. 1 for both lust (most adult-entertainment establishments per capita) and vanity (most tanning salons per capita).

For lust, Las Vegas tied with Portland, Oregon; Atlanta, and Tampa, Florida. For vanity, Sin City tied with Scottsdale, Arizona.

New York City ranked 17th overall.

Here are the top 10 most Sinful Cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, Nevada St. Louis, Missouri Houston, Texas Los Angeles, California Denver, Colorado Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Chicago, Illinois Memphis, Tennessee

You can see the full report on WalletHub’s website.

PIX11 contributed to this report.