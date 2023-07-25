NEW YORK (PIX11) — While crime statistics may be decreasing in New York City, plenty of New Yorkers are looking into self-defense devices to stay safe.

The use of pepper spray is legal in New York, however, acquiring it is a tricky process. Pepper spray is legal for anyone who is 18 and older to carry and use for self-defense in New York, according to the law. But, they are a few caveats:

Purchases must be made in person, with a maximum of two per person.

It is illegal to ship pepper sprays and gels to New York.

Every self-defense spray must contain oleoresin capsicum, and no other substance, as the active ingredient.

Each spray must have a safety device and sold in a sealed, tamper-proof package

Self-defense spray can not be camouflaged.

SABRE, a manufacturer of self-defense devices, has a list of locations in New York of where to purchase legal pepper spray and gels.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.