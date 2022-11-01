NEW YORK (PIX11) – In less than a week, Americans will set their clocks back an hour as daylight saving time ends for the year.

Daylight saving time goes from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. We will “fall back” an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Most Americans hope the twice-a-year ritual of changing our clocks soon becomes a thing of the past, according to an AP-NORC poll. There’s been progress in Congress this year to make that happen.

In March, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent year-round, meaning Americans would no longer need to change their clocks twice a year.

The legislation passed the Senate with bipartisan support, but it has stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives, The Hill reported in July. There have been disagreements over the bill’s language, according to The Hill.

Additionally, New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone told The Hill that the Sunshine Protection Act isn’t a top priority among lawmakers, as there are other political matters that take precedence. However, he didn’t completely rule out the legislation.

“We have so many other priorities, but it doesn’t mean because it’s not a priority that we’re not trying to work on it. We are,” Pallone told The Hill. “If we can accomplish anything, it wouldn’t be until the fall.”

If the Sunshine Protection Act does pass the House, it would need President Joe Biden’s signature to become law. The legislation wouldn’t take effect until November 2023.

So until all that happens, many Americans will continue to begrudgingly “spring forward” and “fall back” each year.