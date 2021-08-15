Investigators describe chaotic scene of NY Thruway bus crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate a bus crash that left 57 people injured, as first responders described a chaotic scene as they rushed to pull people from the wreck.

The tour bus bound for Niagara Falls ran off the New York State Thruway west of Syracuse and rolled over, sending more than 50 people to hospitals.

Area first responders rushed to the scene, including firefighters from Port Byron who were in the middle of a celebration of the department’s 150th anniversary. They tell Syracuse.com that many of the injured appeared to be families with small children.

They were aided by Good Samaritans who stopped to help, including one person who dropped off a dozen first-aid kits.