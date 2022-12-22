EAST ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans.

Locally, LaGuardia Airport was the center of the misery, with 60 Thursday flights grounded as of 6 a.m., and cancellations already starting to accumulate for Friday.

That came as some 190 million Americans were under some type of weather advisory just days before Christmas. The bad weather is led by a “bomb cyclone” of snow and ice sweeping across much of the country.

The New York City region was set to be socked by heavy rain, gusting winds, and, potentially, snow from Thursday into Friday. Much of the Midwest, meanwhile, was poised to skip the rain and head straight to intense snowfall.

The season’s first major winter storm was expected to impact nearly 200 million Americans, as 110 million Americans were set to travel over the next few days.

Flights weren’t the only form of travel affected by the adverse weather either. Amtrak and Greyhound have also canceled dozens of routes due to the storm.

For those planning on braving the airports Thursday or Friday, airlines recommend signing up for text alerts to receive real-time notifications of any changes to their flight plans.