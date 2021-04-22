Instagram-famous cat dies after Brooklyn brawl in park

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn – A 3-year-old cat with more than 33,000 Instagram followers died after a brawl at a park in Greenpoint, according to multiple reports.

Chanan Aksornnan was walking with her cat, Ponzu, and three other pets on Easter Sunday when a boy reportedly tripped over Ponzu’s leash and injured him.

The incident led to a brawl in the park after a verbal argument broke out, police told the New York Post.

“Our family got physically assaulted that day and there is a pending police investigation to find and charge the perpetrators who showed no empathy for animals nor humans,” Aksornnan said in an Instagram post, announcing the death of Ponzu.

Officers arrived to McCarren Park on April 4 after a 911 call, police said.

Evelyn Serrano, 42, had allegedly punched and kicked Aksornnan, officials said. A 50-year-old man was hit in the face when he tried to intervene. Police sources identified him as the victim’s boyfriend.

Serrano was later arrested on assault charges.

The 12-year-old boy who accidentally tripped over the cat’s leash was at the park with the Serrano, police said.

Speaking to Greenpointers, Aksornnan said, “The family [involved in the brawl] not only did not offer any apology nor remorse.”

“They immediately began a verbal abuse which escalated into a physical assault. I got punched and kicked by three women.”

Aksornnan said her boyfriend was also punched, breaking his nose and glasses.

Ponzu reportedly died at the scene.

She said her family is “traumatized, lost for words, heartbroken.”

Ponzu had a heart condition, according to the post. It’s not clear if that contributed to his death.

PIX11 contributed to this report.