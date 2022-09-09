NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former New York Gov. George Pataki, who was in office during the 9/11 terror attacks, joined PIX11 News on Friday to discuss his remembrances of that day, as the world prepared to mark its anniversary on Sunday.

Pataki recalled how he headed to Lower Manhattan shortly after the attacks and was moved by the resiliency and camaraderie of New Yorkers.

“I thought it was important to be down there to inspire the people,” he said. “Instead, really, it was the people inspiring me, when you saw the courage they were showing.”

