Indictment: NY nursing home housekeeper raped dementia patient

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A housekeeper arrested in September for allegedly raping an 81-year-old dementia patient at a Rochester nursing home has been indicted on charges including rape and criminal sexual act, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday.

Khadka Pradhan, 51, is accused of assaulting the woman in her room at the Shore Winds Nursing Home around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Pradhan was arrested the same day and pleaded not guilty to charges in a criminal complaint.

No date has been set for Pradhan’s arraignment on the charges in the indictment. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

A message seeking comment was left with Pradhan’s lawyer.