Indictment: NY nursing home housekeeper raped dementia patient

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A housekeeper arrested in September for allegedly raping an 81-year-old dementia patient at a Rochester nursing home has been indicted on charges including rape and criminal sexual act, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday.

Khadka Pradhan, 51, is accused of assaulting the woman in her room at the Shore Winds Nursing Home around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.

Pradhan was arrested the same day and pleaded not guilty to charges in a criminal complaint.

No date has been set for Pradhan’s arraignment on the charges in the indictment. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

A message seeking comment was left with Pradhan’s lawyer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Crime

Bronx home invasion: Duo posing as UPS tie up, rob grandparents, kids at gunpoint

NYC police shoot, kill man they say ran at them with knife

Police shoot and kill man with knife in Crown Heights, Brooklyn: NYPD

Officers fatally shoot alleged armed man in Brooklyn: police sources

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot near Woodside night club

Off-duty NYPD lieutenant shot in attempted robbery outside Queens club

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter