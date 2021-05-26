Indictment against former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is dismissed

FILE – In this Monday, May 27, 2019 file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon poses prior to an interview with The Associated Press, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)

NEW YORK — A judge has dismissed an indictment against Steve Bannon over the objection of prosecutors who say it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon his former chief strategist.

The dismissal Tuesday came in a written decision by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres. She said it wasn’t the practice of the Manhattan federal courts to remove a defendant from a case’s docket without resolving the indictment.

Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and three others defrauded donors in a $25 million fund to build a wall along the nation’s southern border.