Indictment against former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is dismissed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Steve Bannon

FILE – In this Monday, May 27, 2019 file photo, former White House strategist Steve Bannon poses prior to an interview with The Associated Press, in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, file)

NEW YORK — A judge has dismissed an indictment against Steve Bannon over the objection of prosecutors who say it should stand despite ex-President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon his former chief strategist.

The dismissal Tuesday came in a written decision by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres. She said it wasn’t the practice of the Manhattan federal courts to remove a defendant from a case’s docket without resolving the indictment.

Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, had pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and three others defrauded donors in a $25 million fund to build a wall along the nation’s southern border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter