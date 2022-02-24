Independent journalist Oliya Scootercaster is on the ground in Ukraine’s capital, documenting the panic as citizens there attempt to flee.

She called PIX11 News Thursday from her car; Scootercaster, like many others, was making her way toward Poland. An estimated 100,000 people were trying to escape Ukraine on Thursday after Russia began its invasion.

“I’m planning to record some stories about people evacuating,” she said, noting that many didn’t seem prepared for the journey.

Scootercaster said many gas stations are limiting the amount of fuel people can purchase. Others are only allowing first responders and military personnel to purchase fuel, which is hindering the efforts of Ukrainian citizens trying to flee Kyiv.

Originally, Scootercaster said Ukrainians were trying to stay in place. But since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that military operations would proceed, “things have changed.” Explosions in particular motivated many to leave their homes.

As for her own experience, Scootercaster told PIX11 News it’s been “unnerving” and “concerning.”

Watch Scootercaster’s full interview with PIX11 News’ Tamsen Fadal and Arrianee Lebeau in the video of above.