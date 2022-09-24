NEW YORK (PIX11) — The biggest Halloween event on Broadway is back. I Put a Spell on You is the annual sold-old Halloween concert-meets-party, and it will be at Sony Hall on Oct. 23.

I Put a Spell on You is a Broadway spoof of the iconic classic Hocus Pocus. Johnson reprises her role as Winifred Sanderson, alongside Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware as Sarah and Mary.

There is also a costume contest where you can win prizes and each ticket will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Ticket information

Sponsorships
The Spell Book package: $10,000
The Black Flame Candle package: $5,000
The Life Potion package: $2,500
Provides 2,000 bags of groceries

Pre-show party (admission for 6 people)
     6 reserved table seats
     Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 6 people)
     Thanks from the stage
     Photo with the Sanderson sisters
     Logo on event webpage and poster
     Recognition onscreen in digital credits
     Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
     I Put a Spell on You original CD
     1 complimentary specialty drink per person
     1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
     Tax-deductible donation: $9,400

Provides lifesaving medications for 20 people without health insurance
     
• Pre-show party (admission for 4 people)
     • 4 reserved table seats
     • Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 4 people)
     • Thanks from the stage
     • Photo with the Sanderson sisters
     • Logo on event webpage
     • Recognition onscreen in digital credits
     • Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
     • I Put a Spell on You original CD
     • 1 complimentary specialty drink per person
     • 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
     • Tax-deductible donation: $4,600



Provides 250 HIV tests
     
• Pre-show party (admission for 2 people)
     • 2 reserved table seats
     • Post-show party with meet and greet (admission for 2 people)
     • Thanks from the stage
     • Photo with the Sanderson sisters
     • Logo on event webpage
     • Recognition onscreen in digital credits
     • Listing or logo in Playbill and digital Playbill
     • I Put a Spell on You original CD
     • 1 complimentary specialty drink per person
     • 1 surprise Halloween gift bag per person
     • Tax-deductible donation: $2,300


$2,500
Individual Tickets
Winifred Ticket: $250
Sarah Ticket: $100
Mary Ticket: $35
Helps provide medical care for 10 people

     1 reserved table seat
     1 complimentary specialty drink
     1 surprise Halloween treat
     Tax-deductible donation: $205

Provides 40 home-delivered meals
     
1 unreserved table seat
     Tax-deductible donation: $65






1 dance floor general admission ticket








$35

All those going must be fully vaccinated. For more information, click here.