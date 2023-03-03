BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. was shut out from the top prizes at an annual international water tasting contest in West Virginia.

Entries from Canada took the top two spots for Best Municipal Water on Saturday at the 33rd annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting. Clearbrook, British Columbia, a previous six-time champion, took home first place and North Muskoka, Ontario, finished second. St. Paris, Ohio, was third.

The top bottled water award went to 2019 winner Smeraldina Natural Artesian Water of Italy’s Mediterranean island of Sardinia. Hope Natural Spring Water of Halifax County, Virginia, finished second and Jano of Blanchard, New Brunswick, was third.

The sparkling water gold medal went to Dijamant Carbonated Mineral Water of Tešanj, Bosnia-Herzogovina.

Judges based their rankings on taste, odor, mouth feel and aftertaste. Nine judges chose among entries from 18 U.S. states, three Canadian provinces and 14 other countries.

Winners often use their prizes as bragging rights to promote their labels.