NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the frigid days of winter continue, people looking to keep warm may be confronted with the burn of high energy bills.

There are ways people can save on energy bills, while still keeping their homes comfortable. Here are some tips from utilities and government agencies:

Keep your themostat set to the lowest temperature that’s still comfortable

Install a high-efficiency air source heat pump

Use a programmable thermostat

Use LED lightbulbs

Seal windows and doorframes with caulk or weather stripping

Remove or cover window air conditioners

Set a ceiling fan to rotate clockwise on low; it will pull cool air toward the ceiling

Keep your fireplace damper closed when not in use

Don’t block vents with furniture or drapes

Keep your curtains or blinds open when it’s sunny out, but keep them closed at night

Keep drafty windows covered with a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame. You can also tape clear plastic film to the inside of window frames.

Swap out old windows with new, energy-efficient windows