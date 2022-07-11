NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the sweltering days of summer continue, people looking to keep cool may be confronted with the burn of high energy bills.

There are ways people can save on energy bills, while still keeping their homes comfortable. Here are some tips from utilities and government agencies:

Running the AC? Close off rooms that are unoccupied

Set your air conditioner to the highest comfortable temperature

If you need to use your oven, washer, dryer or dishwasher, run it in the early morning or late at night

When you use a dishwasher, run it with full loads. Air dry or towel dry your clean dishes.

The full load suggestion applies to clothing, too. You should also air dry clothes if you can

Close your shades, blinds and curtains

Looking for new ways to cover your windows? White window shades, drapes, or blinds can be used reflect heat away from your home

Use fans to increase the circulation of your AC unit

If you’re not home, turn off the AC, lights and other appliances

Keep your lights off if you’re not in the room

Make sure to keep your AC filters clean

Consider replacing an old air conditioner with an ENERGY STAR unit

Have a home energy assessment done to see where you are losing energy and money

Use LED light bulbs

Check for air leaks around your home and business

In New York, energy bills are expected to be about 12% higher on average than last summer, state officials said.