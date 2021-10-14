How to make sustainable fashion choices

As we head into the colder months, many of us are updating our closets for the new season.

But before you whip out your credit card, have you asked yourself how much does your wardrobe cost the environment?

According to a 2021 report from the World Economic Forum, the fashion industry and its supply chain makes up 5% of global carbon emissions.

That makes it the third most polluting industry after construction and food.

Now more than ever, consumers are rethinking their spending habits and trying to make more conscious choices about the clothing they buy.

Alden Wicker, journalist and founder of EcoCult, a website that has become a go-to resource for sustainable fashion information, spoke with PIX11 about how the fashion industry contributes to climate change.