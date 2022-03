NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of Russian missiles have rained down on Ukraine and Kyiv’s mayor says the city is surrounded by Russian forces.

The country’s health ministry said more than 350 civilians have been killed, and hundreds of thousands of people fled the country hoping to avoid the bloodshed.

Stefan Lehmeier, with the International Rescue Committee, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the nonprofit’s efforts to help Ukrainian refugees.