NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you have trouble getting a good night’s rest, there are some steps you can take to improve your sleep.
New York City sleep specialist Dr. Janet Kennedy has been helping people break the habit of bad sleep for nearly two decades. She said not getting enough sleep can have negative impacts on your body.
“Everything feels harder when you haven’t slept well. Poor sleep has an impact on your anxiety, your mood and overall resilience to life’s daily stresses. It also has physical impacts,” Dr. Kennedy said.
Dr. Kennedy outlined the main reasons why people have trouble sleeping, the negative impacts a lack of sleep can have and how people can get a more restful night’s sleep.
Reasons why people have trouble sleeping
- Stress
- Irregular sleep schedule
- Poor sleeping habits
- Mental health disorders
- Physical illness/pain
- Medications
- Hormone fluctuations in women
Negative impacts of not getting enough sleep
- Reduced immune function
- More likely to get sick
- Memory/concentration problems
- Reduced reaction time
- Weight gain
- Mood disturbance
How to get a more restful night’s sleep
- Limit alcohol/caffeine
- Consistent sleep schedule
- Don’t go to bed until sleepy
- Take a shower or bath 90 minutes before going to bed
- Sleep mask/cool in room
- Blue light filters
For more advice on how to improve your sleeping habits, watch the full interview with Dr. Kennedy in the video player above.