NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you have trouble getting a good night’s rest, there are some steps you can take to improve your sleep.

New York City sleep specialist Dr. Janet Kennedy has been helping people break the habit of bad sleep for nearly two decades. She said not getting enough sleep can have negative impacts on your body.

“Everything feels harder when you haven’t slept well. Poor sleep has an impact on your anxiety, your mood and overall resilience to life’s daily stresses. It also has physical impacts,” Dr. Kennedy said.

Dr. Kennedy outlined the main reasons why people have trouble sleeping, the negative impacts a lack of sleep can have and how people can get a more restful night’s sleep.

Reasons why people have trouble sleeping

Stress

Irregular sleep schedule

Poor sleeping habits

Mental health disorders

Physical illness/pain

Medications

Hormone fluctuations in women

Negative impacts of not getting enough sleep

Reduced immune function

More likely to get sick

Memory/concentration problems

Reduced reaction time

Weight gain

Mood disturbance

How to get a more restful night’s sleep

Limit alcohol/caffeine

Consistent sleep schedule

Don’t go to bed until sleepy

Take a shower or bath 90 minutes before going to bed

Sleep mask/cool in room

Blue light filters

For more advice on how to improve your sleeping habits, watch the full interview with Dr. Kennedy in the video player above.