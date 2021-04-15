How three NYC community members are standing up and speaking out against anti-Asian attacks

NEW YORK — Anti-Asian racism and violent attacks on Asian elderly have only increased in recent months. Since COVID-19 became news in the United States, hate speech and violence against the AAPI community have been on the uptick. In February 2021, attacks, particularly on elderly Asian Americans, have spiked. Unfortunately, many of these incidents are not being reported.

According to a Stop AAPI Hate National Report, from March 19, 2020 – February 28, 2021, the organization has received a staggering 3,795 reports of anti-Asian hate incidents.

In addition, Pew Research found that 40% of U.S. adults believe “it has become more common for people to express racist views toward Asians since the pandemic began.”

PIX11 spoke to three NYC community members who are standing up and speaking out against the recent anti-Asian attacks in New York City. Listen to Peter Kerre of Safe Walks NYC, Madeline Park of Cafe Maddy Cab and Alice Tsui from Music with Miss Alice.

Watch the full interview HERE.

For more resources that have been gathered to help individuals educate others, take action, donate, and more, visit the Anti-Asian Violence Resources portal.