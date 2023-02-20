NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Innocence Project is a non-profit organization founded in 1992 that uses DNA testing technology to help exonerate innocent people who have been wrongfully convicted of a crime.

The nonprofit also works to prevent wrongful convictions and advocates for reform within the justice system. The Innocence Project has worked on high-profile wrongful conviction cases in New York City, including the Exonerated Five case.

Folks with the Innocence Project recently sat down with PIX11 News to talk about their efforts to free innocent people and create a more equitable justice system that is free of racism. You can watch a preview of the special in the video player below.

The PIX11 Special: Presumed Guilty will air on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. To learn more about the Innocence Project’s work, visit innocenceproject.org.