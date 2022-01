NASSAU COUNTY — Long Island officials gathered Wednesday to demonstrate fire safety techniques in the wake of a deadly and devastating Bronx fire.

Sunday’s blaze left 17 dead. It was started by a malfunctioning space heater. The fire and smoke spread as a door was left open.

Officials hope to use the tragedy to teach fire safety.

Wednesday’s lesson at the Nassau County Fire Academy demonstrated how quickly a fire from a misused space heater can engulf a room.