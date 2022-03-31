NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Pushing back school start times could be key to improving the mental health of teenagers.

That’s according to psychotherapist Heather Turgeon, the co-author of “Generation Sleepless,” a book that focuses on how teens are the most sleep-deprived population in history.

“Teen mental health right now is suffering. Teenage depression and anxiety have been going up for many years as sleep has been shrinking over the years. And that is not a coincidence,” Turgeon said. “Sleep loss raises stress levels. It causes the brain’s emotional pathways to not be as strong, so the emotional brain can become very overwhelmed, whereas the soothing parts of the brain are not as much online. As sleep time goes down, anxiety and depression go up.”

Although eight hours of sleep is considered adequate for teenagers, nine to ten hours is actually preferred, according to Turgeon.

“We tend to think of teenagers as needing less sleep than younger children, but they don’t necessarily because their brains are growing so much and they are going through such a massive amount of remodeling in the brain and transformation. They actually need more sleep than we think,” Turgeon said.

Legislation recently proposed in New Jersey could address this issue. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, and state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, introduced a bill pushing back the start time for high schools. Schools would start no earlier than 8:30 a.m. beginning in the 2024-25 academic year.

In New Jersey, 85% of schools start before 8:30 p.m., according to the New Jersey Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Gov. Phil Murphy told Politico he is “absolutely open minded” to the idea of a later school start time.