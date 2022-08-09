NEW YORK (PIX11) — The FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, reportedly in search of classified documents possibly taken from the White House to the Florida resort, may actually aid Trump’s potential aspirations for a second term in office, political analyst Morgan Pehme told PIX11 News on Tuesday.

Pehme said that the timing of the search, as Trump has reportedly been mulling a run at a second White House term, could be seen as “inflammatory,” and serve to energize the former president’s base.

“It plays into the narrative that Donald Trump has put forward that he is being persecuted by the government and now the Biden administration is using the weapons of the Justice Department against him,” said Pehme, describing how Trump and his camp could conceivably frame the raid to his supporters.

