Hotline set up for NY Assembly investigation into Cuomo

News

by: NEWS10 Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An e-mail and hotline has been established so people can provide information for the New York State Assembly impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The hotline is for those who want to confidentially give information relevant to the Assembly hearing.

Impeachment in New York: How does it work?

The impeachment investigation will look into how the Governor handled the coronavirus pandemic, sexual harassment claims made against him, and safety of New York State bridges. The law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will lead the investigation.

Some have been critical of the Assembly’s choice to use Davis Polk due to the firm’s past affiliation with a Cuomo political appointee. However, members of the state assembly defended the choice by saying the firm has conducted several investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct, anti-corruption, and financial crimes.

Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks with investigators for 4 hours

Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine said, while it’s too early to say what the exact timeline of the investigation will be, he’s expecting it to be months, not weeks. 

“There is very little precedent for impeachment in New York. We are mindful of the due process necessary to ensure the fairness of this process to everyone,” Lavine said. 

The impeachment investigation is being conducted as New York State Attorney General Letitia James is also overseeing an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo. The AG’s inquiry is being led by attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark.

How Cuomo harassment investigation, possible impeachment could play out

Those who want to provide information for the Assembly investigation may contact Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP either by email at NY.Assembly.Investigation@davispolk.com or by phone (212) 450-3600.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bronx families move into new affordable apartments

Bronx businesses hope to rebound on Opening Day

Patrolling Chinatown amid rise in anti-Asian attacks

LI's Old Westbury Gardens back open

NJ works to overcome vaccine shortages

Johnson & Johnson vaccine production problem spurs state and city to offer reassurances

Yang campaigns amid growing political attacks in mayor's race

Forecast: One more chilly day

AG says Cuomo investigation moving along, but gives few details

@PIX11News on Twitter