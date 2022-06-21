HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea, less than a week after it was towed away from the city.

Its parent company says the restaurant encountered “adverse conditions” as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands. It says water entering the vessel made it tip before it capsized on Sunday. No one was injured.

The Jumbo Floating Restaurant was a Hong Kong landmark for four decades, serving Cantonese cuisine to over 3 million guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise. It closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and laid off all its staff.

The parent company had planned to move it to a lower-cost site while searching for a new operator.