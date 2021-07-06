Hometown Heroes: Road closures, traffic changes, parking rules for ticker-tape parade

LOWER MANHATTAN — New York’s essential workers will be honored Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade, a city tradition with more than a hundred years of history.

As floats pass through the Canyon of Heroes, regular traffic won’t.

What roads will be closed?

The New York City Department of Transportation said the parade will begin at Broadway and Battery Place at 11 a.m., though the NYPD will begin closing streets at around 9:30 a.m., including Broadway.

The parade route follows Broadway from the Battery to City Hall to Chambers Street.

Pedestrians may cross the route at Greenwich Street, Exchange Place, Cedar Street, Cortlandt Street and Vesey Street.

Alternate side parking rules will be in effect Wednesday.

More info from NYC officials:

“No Parking” will be in effect beginning at 12:00 a.m., July 7. Any cars remaining will be towed and relocated. If your car is towed, please call 311 for more information.

will be in effect beginning at 12:00 a.m., July 7. Any cars remaining will be towed and relocated. If your car is towed, please call 311 for more information. The Brooklyn Bridge (Manhattan Bound) Centre Street exit will be closed during the duration of the parade. The Park Row entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge will also be closed during this time. Anyone looking for access to the Brooklyn Bridge should use the Frankfort Street/Pearl Street entrance.

(Manhattan Bound) exit will be closed during the duration of the parade. The entrance to the will also be closed during this time. Anyone looking for access to the should use the entrance. Deliveries will be restricted for all businesses and residences in the area beginning July 6th at 10:00 p.m. and will not resume until July 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Pedestrians will be able to cross Broadway at the following locations: Exchange Alley (Eastbound only), Wall Street-Rector (Westbound only), Cedar Street, Cortland Street/Maiden Lane, Fulton Street, Reade Street, and Leonard Street.

The MTA will have train service changes, and may close certain subway entrances and exits in the area. Due to street closures, many MTA buses may be re-routed. The MTA is making every effort to communicate this information to their customers. You can visit the MTA website for any additional information.

