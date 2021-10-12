Holiday supply shortage: Toymakers race to get products on shelves

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy companies are racing to get their toys onto store shelves ahead of the holidays as they face a severe supply-network crunch.

Toymakers are feverishly trying to find containers to ship their goods while searching for new alternative routes and ports.

Some are flying in the toys if they can get space on planes instead of shipping by boat to get the goods on shelves well.

But companies are also resigning to the harsh realities that they can’t make up for delays and are leaving behind some of the holiday toys, particularly bulkier one, in factories in China.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

'My Name is Pauli Murray': Doc spotlights work of pioneering activist

NJ woman stands up to bullying with #HatNotHate campaign

Holiday supply shortage warnings

NY City Center hosts Fall for Dance Festival

Ty Defoe talks Indigenous Peoples’ Day event at The Cooper Union

I Wanna Know: 'Real Housewives' star Kenya Moore

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter