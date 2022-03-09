ORISKANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — New York will deploy specially trained “violence interrupters” into nine communities across the state as part of a new effort to tackle gun violence, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

Twenty-nine new staff members of the state’s SNUG Street Outreach program will receive special training before being sent to Albany, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Syracuse, Troy and Yonkers.

With the goal of reducing gun violence, these 29 community outreach workers will focus on mediating conflicts, mentoring youth and providing counseling and support services to those exposed to gun violence.

The new outreach workers will train inside a warehouse at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany that houses CityScape, a fully constructed city block featuring buildings, a school, a bank, apartments and other features. The facility will offer a “real-world” environment to practice role playing, practical exercises and responding to violence on city streets.

“We’re using every resource at our disposal to save lives and stop the gun violence that is plaguing too many communities across our state,” Hochul said. “We will continue to take strong action and employ creative solutions to end gun violence and keep New Yorkers safe.”

The new hires for the SNUG Street Outreach program were made possible by a $8.2 million state investment into community-based violence interruption programs across the state.