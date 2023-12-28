ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A hiker died after falling 70 feet off of a cliff in an upstate New York park last Friday, officials announced on Thursday.

The deadly incident happened at Minnewaska State Park in Ulster County, roughly 85 miles north of New York City. Police said Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, lost her footing, fell off a cliff, and later succumbed to her injuries at Ellenville Regional Hospital.

Binte MD Akbar was hiking with her husband, Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, 41, both of Singapore, on Beacon Hill Trail when they stopped to take photos near the edge of a cliff just after 1 p.m., state police said. Binte MD Akbar lost her footing and fell about 70 feet off the cliff, according to police. Her husband called 911.

New York State Police Aviation responded and airlifted Binte MD Akbar out of the park. She was taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.