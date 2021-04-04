High-tech sticker tells you when it’s time to reapply sunscreen

(KTLA) – The sun, the surf, the sand — it’s almost that time of the year when we start using more sunscreen.

We lather it on, then relax. And most people are good at that first application, but after that it can be difficult to remember when to reapply.

That’s where a sticker called SPOTMYUV could come in handy.

Dig It Apparel recently acquired a company named Suncayr, which makes the skin-sensing tech.

“It doesn’t react to heat; it reacts to the UV rays affecting your skin, and that’s completely 100% unique,” said Claudia Harvey, with Dig It Apparel.

The tiny stickers start out purple. You stick one to your skin then apply sunscreen, covering the sticker. It will turn clear to let you know your sunscreen is working. When the sticker turns purple again, it’s time to reapply.

“The spot will tell the wearer much faster than your skin tells the wearer when you are being affected by harmful UV rays,” Harvey said.

The biopolymer tech inside the sticker was created by university students and has won over 50 awards.

“Students at the University of Waterloo are nanotechnology engineers and they actually created the sticker because they were affected by skin cancer,” Harvey said.

It’s a colorful reminder that lets you have more fun in the sun.

“It’s definitely water-resistant, sweat-resistant, and it’s effective for at least six sunscreen applications,” said Harvey.

SPOTMYUV is available online. A six-pack of stickers costs about $8. It will be available in retail stores including CVS and Walmart starting in May. You can request a free sample here.

