High schools set to reopen Monday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High school students and staff have been waiting their turn to return to classrooms. And according to the mayor that will happen Monday. 

They’re among the last of the city’s public school population to finally return to school buildings.

Still, Emily Blatt, who teaches at the University Neighborhood School in Manhattan, has concerns about getting her students college and career ready this late in the school year.

“Im worried about how the rest of the school year is going to look like with kids,” she said, with just a few months left in the academic calendar.

Monday will be the first major task for new schools chancellor, Meisha Porter, who recently took over.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'

The show must go on in Nickelodeon's 'Drama Club'

'Stock Up Kids' talk financial literacy and narrowing the wealth cap

Tips to improve your brain health

Post-COVID care for ‘long-haulers’ experiencing lingering symptoms

NY Assemblyman Phil Ramos talks police reform bills, Cuomo investigation

@PIX11News on Twitter