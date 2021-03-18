High schools set to reopen Monday

High school students and staff have been waiting their turn to return to classrooms. And according to the mayor that will happen Monday.

They’re among the last of the city’s public school population to finally return to school buildings.

Still, Emily Blatt, who teaches at the University Neighborhood School in Manhattan, has concerns about getting her students college and career ready this late in the school year.



“Im worried about how the rest of the school year is going to look like with kids,” she said, with just a few months left in the academic calendar.



Monday will be the first major task for new schools chancellor, Meisha Porter, who recently took over.