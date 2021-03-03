High school football player dies after 1st day of practice

Miguel Lugo died of unknown causes after the first day of football practice. (GoFundMe)

WALLKILL, N.Y. — A high school football player in upstate New York has died of unknown causes after the first day of practice, authorities said.

Seventeen-year-old Wallkill High School student Miguel Lugo suffered a medical emergency following practice Monday. The Wallkill Central School District said the teenager was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No cause of death has been determined.

A call to the Ulster County medical examiner’s office was not returned Wednesday morning.

A GoFundMe page seeking help with funeral expenses had raised nearly $24,960 as of Wednesday. The Wallkill district said school counselors would be available for the community.