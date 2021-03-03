High school football player dies after 1st day of practice

Upstate NY teen Miguel Lugo

Miguel Lugo died of unknown causes after the first day of football practice. (GoFundMe)

WALLKILL, N.Y. — A high school football player in upstate New York has died of unknown causes after the first day of practice, authorities said.

Seventeen-year-old Wallkill High School student Miguel Lugo suffered a medical emergency following practice Monday. The Wallkill Central School District said the teenager was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No cause of death has been determined.

A call to the Ulster County medical examiner’s office was not returned Wednesday morning.

A GoFundMe page seeking help with funeral expenses had raised nearly $24,960 as of Wednesday. The Wallkill district said school counselors would be available for the community.

