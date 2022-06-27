NEW YORK (PIX11)– Inflation is not deterring drivers from hitting the road this holiday weekend.

Despite the $5 dollar gas prices, a record 42 million Americans are planning road trips for the Fourth of July weekend, according to AAA. Nearly 48 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more, the second-highest behind the 49 million in 2019, said the organization.

Travelers would rather get in their cars than deal with the ongoing flight delays and cancellations. While more people are flying than last year, especially in the absence of the COVID test required for returning to the country, only 7.4% of travelers will be hitting the skies, the lowest since 2011, said AAA.

Trains, buses, and cruise ships are also popular options for travel this weekend.

“Cruising is very popular with so many home ports around the U.S., eliminating having to take a flight and the problems that might come with it,” said Robert Sinclair, Jr. of AAA Northeast. “Airfares that are 14 percent higher than last year may also be putting a damper on flying.”

For those trying to determine the best days and times to hit the road, AAA has the answers. Drivers will see the most traffic Thursday and Friday. In New York, travelers should avoid the Belt Parkway West on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., when there will be 142% more traffic than normal, according to the agency.

If drivers are heading out on the road Thursday and Friday, it’s best to get an early start, like before 7 a.m., AAA said.