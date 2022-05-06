SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Do you know a baby named Liam or Olivia? You’re not alone.

The Social Security Administration released its top 10 lists of baby names in 2021. The agency began compiling the baby name lists in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. Parents supply the name at the time of a child’s birth when applying for the child’s Social Security card.

Here are the top 10 boy names for 2021:

Boys Liam Noah Oliver Elijah James William Benjamin Lucas Henry Theodore According to the SSA, Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row. There was only one name change, with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity. Here are the top 10 girl names for 2021: Girls Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Ava Sophia Isabella Mia Evelyn Harper Olivia has topped the list for three years, SSA said.

For all of the top baby names of 2021 and to see where your name ranks, visit socialsecurity.gov/babynames.