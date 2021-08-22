Henri drops heavy rain: How much rainfall did NY, NJ get?

NEW YORK — Heavy rains for an extended amount of time onto a saturated ground created the perfect conditions for serious flooding thanks to Tropical Storm Henri Saturday into Sunday.

After pelting New York and New Jersey with massive amounts of rainfall, Henri declined to a tropical depression Sunday night.

Although the worst of Henri is over, there are still a few lingering showers to contend with as the storms moves over New England. Damaging winds and storm surge are no longer a threat. However, there could be a thunderstorm along with flash flooding, high surf, and rip currents.

Flooding in New York and New Jersey had become the chief concern by Sunday as heavy rain from Tropical Storm Henri pelted the tri-state area.

Heavy rain was expected to continue across the tri-state area through Sunday night and into Monday as the most powerful part of the storm exits the region. The downpours could cause flooding and flash floods over the next 12 to 18 hours.

Heavy rain from Henri caused significant rainfall totals across the region.

So, how much rain did we get? Here’s the update as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday:

New York

Brooklyn — 8.03 inches

Central Park — 7.10 inches

Seaford — 5.01 inches

JFK Airport — 4.39 inches

New Rochelle — 3 inches

New Jersey

Jamesburg — 8.36 inches

Old Bridge — 4.77 inches

Colts Neck — 4.57 inches

Jersey City — 4.71 inches

Hasbrouck Heights — 3.10 inches

Verona — 3 inches

Henri made landfall Sunday on the coast of Rhode Island, and the National Hurricane Center warned that the slow-moving storm would continue dumping heavy rains on wide swaths of the region.