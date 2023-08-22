NEW YORK (PIX11) — Brights Zoo welcomed a rare spotless giraffe last month and they want the public’s help picking a name.

The solid brown baby giraffe was born on July 31 at the Tennesse Zoo, and she is believed to be the only solid-colored giraffe on Earth. The last known spotless giraffe was born at the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo in 1972.

Brights Zoo has shortlisted four names for the newborn. The four choices are: Kipekee (unique), Firali (unusual or extraordinary), Shakiri (she is most beautiful), and Jamella (one of great beauty).

The vote will run until Labor Day, Sept. 4 on the zoo’s Facebook page.

