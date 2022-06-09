NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will move through this morning and then quickly exit the region by Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms can be expected early Thursday morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and less humid as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high temperature will be 79 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a weak area of low pressure will move through the area. The high temperature will be 72 in the city, low to mid-70s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly sunny and seasonable as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 76 in the city, mid-70s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and warmer as another area of low pressure will approach during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 82 in the city, low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 80s over much of the area. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as winds will shift to the northwest bringing drier air into the region. The high temperature will be 78 in the city, upper 70s in the suburbs.