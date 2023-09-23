NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Tropical Storm Ophelia is making its way through the East Coast lugging heavy rains and powerful winds in tow.

New Jersey residents are already feeling the impact of the storm, as some took to social media to document the heavy flooding in Sea Isle City. In one video, cars can be seen driving through a flooded roadway on 33rd Street, according to a user on Twitter.

New York City will receive 2 to 3 inches of rain throughout the weekend, with long durations of rainfall at times, the National Weather Service said.

“New Yorkers should take precautions regarding the forecast for high winds and rain during our first fall weekend,” said New York City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol. “This weekend’s weather is also a reminder that we are still in the middle of Atlantic Hurricane season and it is a great time to review your preparedness plan for your home or business, especially if you live in flood-prone areas.”

